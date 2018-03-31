Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: Movie Edition Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 Spotted At Thailand Retail


Following its reveal last week,*Transformers: Movie Edition Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 is now out in Thailand retail, well ahead of its official street date. Google+ user Al Pa Pow has purchased Dinobot Slug and Ironhide, which gives us our first look at their robot modes as well. Official Description: Join the Transformers: Bumblebee movie action with this Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 collection. Each 1.5-inch-scale figure converts in 1 to 3 steps. Transformers: Bumblebee  Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 figures include Barricade, Sentinel Prime, Phantom Strike Lockdown, Silver Knight Optimus Prime, Evac, Autobot Ratchet, Bumblebee, Sky Rage &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Movie Edition Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 Spotted At Thailand Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



