Transformers: Movie Edition Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 Spotted At Thailand Retail
Following its reveal last week,*Transformers: Movie Edition Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 is now out in Thailand retail, well ahead of its official street date. Google+ user Al Pa Pow
has purchased Dinobot Slug and Ironhide, which gives us our first look at their robot modes as well. Official Description: Join the Transformers: Bumblebee movie action with this Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 collection. Each 1.5-inch-scale figure converts in 1 to 3 steps. Transformers: Bumblebee Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 figures include Barricade, Sentinel Prime, Phantom Strike Lockdown, Silver Knight Optimus Prime, Evac, Autobot Ratchet, Bumblebee, Sky Rage » Continue Reading.
