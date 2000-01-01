Today, 01:46 PM #1 yttocs Generation 1 Join Date: Dec 2014 Location: Manitoba Posts: 87 Wei Jiang MPP10-B and DotM Wheeljack / Que Hi guys,

Couple of items I would like to sell. Shipping not included, but I will charge actual value. Items located in Morden, MB and I do get to Winnipeg occasionally.



1. MPP10-B Wei Jiang OS Nemesis Prime. Complete with box, instructions, and all accessories. Has been displayed and transformed.

$100 plus shipping.



2. DotM Wheeljack / Que. Includes all accessories and instruction sheet. I believe this is fairly rare and not sure how to price it. Seen some pretty high sold listings on eBay.

$50 plus shipping.



Pictures available upon request. Will try to get them up later, just don't have them on the device I am posting from.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

