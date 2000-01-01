Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Wei Jiang MPP10-B and DotM Wheeljack / Que
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:46 PM   #1
yttocs
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Manitoba
Posts: 87
Wei Jiang MPP10-B and DotM Wheeljack / Que
Hi guys,
Couple of items I would like to sell. Shipping not included, but I will charge actual value. Items located in Morden, MB and I do get to Winnipeg occasionally.

1. MPP10-B Wei Jiang OS Nemesis Prime. Complete with box, instructions, and all accessories. Has been displayed and transformed.
$100 plus shipping.

2. DotM Wheeljack / Que. Includes all accessories and instruction sheet. I believe this is fairly rare and not sure how to price it. Seen some pretty high sold listings on eBay.
$50 plus shipping.

Pictures available upon request. Will try to get them up later, just don't have them on the device I am posting from.
yttocs is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Optimus Prime MISB Sealed Hasbro Autobot Leader
Transformers
Transformers G1 Action Masters Optimus Prime MIB Complete Autobot Leader
Transformers
Transformers G1 Canadian Red Alert - Incomplete
Transformers
Optimus Prime g1 1984 Canadian Edition
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:15 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.