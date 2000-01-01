|
Wei Jiang MPP10-B and DotM Wheeljack / Que
Hi guys,
Couple of items I would like to sell. Shipping not included, but I will charge actual value. Items located in Morden, MB and I do get to Winnipeg occasionally.
1. MPP10-B Wei Jiang OS Nemesis Prime. Complete with box, instructions, and all accessories. Has been displayed and transformed.
$100 plus shipping.
2. DotM Wheeljack / Que. Includes all accessories and instruction sheet. I believe this is fairly rare and not sure how to price it. Seen some pretty high sold listings on eBay.
$50 plus shipping.
Pictures available upon request. Will try to get them up later, just don't have them on the device I am posting from.