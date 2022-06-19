Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,454

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Titan Changers Imported To United States



Here is a small update to the*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Titan Changers line which we unearthed not too long ago. Unlike other Movie 7 toys, details for this line are not yet publically revealed. Assortment Name: TRA MV7 Titan Changer AST Assortment Code:*F3912 Items Per Case: 6 The first shipment of the assortment arrived on the shores of the United States on June 16th. Known toy details from the assortment: Item Name: Titan Changer Optimus Prime Item Code Name: TRA MV7 Titan Changer Alpha EAN (unverified):*5010993958702



