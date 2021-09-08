|
New Takara Tomy Mall Pre-Orders For February 2022 Kingdom Red Alert, WFC Deseeus Dr
Takara Tomy Mall website
*have just updated several new pre-orders, all of them expected for release by February 26, 2022. As usual, we can share for you some new stock images plus some extra information about these items. KD-18 Red Alert
**?3520 / $31.95 – Kingdom “Earthmode” Red Alert will be released as a mass retail figure in Japan. WFC-21 Deseeus Army Drone
* ?3520 / $31.95 – It will be released as a mass retail figure. SS-73 Thrust
* ?5500 / $49.91 – Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Thrust. Keep in mind that Takara Tomy Studio Series numeration is different » Continue Reading.
.
