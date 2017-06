Takara Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee In Hand Video

Via YouTube user vn gundam, we have*a*Takara Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee In Hand Video.*Thanks to 2005 Boards user Prime125 for sharing the video in our forums. While the video has got no narration, it clearly shows every step of the transformation from robot to vehicle. MP Bumblebee got several innovations on the way he transforms. You can see the video below and have your own impressions, then you can sound off what you think of this new Masterpiece at the 2005 Boards.