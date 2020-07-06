|
Transformers War For Cybertron Siege on Netflix: F.J. De Santo Interview
Keeping anticipation high for the July 30th
Netflix debut of War For Cybertron Siege, Hasbro Pulse scored an interview with Executive Producer F.J. DeSanto. Play the clip below, then sound off on the 2005 boards! TRANSFORMERS: War for Cybertron Trilogy
Happy #FanFirstFriday Fans! We know youre primed and ready for Transformers: War for Cybertron to drop on Netflix on July 30th as much as we are. We got the opportunity to sit down with the series Executive Producer, F.J. DeSanto, to get some insight on what we can expect to see from the coming series.#HasbroPulse #Hasbro #Pulse #TRANSFORMERS » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers War For Cybertron Siege on Netflix: F.J. De Santo Interview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca