Word reaches us that the next assortment of Titan Masters have reached US retail. Your Titans Return figures now have the option of swapping their noggins for Shuffler or Repugnus thanks to this sighting of Titan Masters Wave 4, which comes to us via @more_jetpacks on Twitter
. We understand he spotted this dynamic duo in a Walmart in Arizona. Happy hunting, Headmasters fans!
