TFcon is very pleased to welcome back artist Sara Pitre-Durocher
to the TFcon Toronto guest list this year. Sara is best known to fans of IDWs Transformers series as the primary artist on the ongoing comic book Till All Are One
. She will be attending all weekend and offering prints and commissions to attendees.
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator and Transformers comic book artist ALEX MILNE
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Attendee registration will be available in the near future.