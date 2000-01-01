Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Artist Sara Pitre-Durocher to attend TFcon Toronto 2017
Transformers Artist Sara Pitre-Durocher to attend TFcon Toronto 2017
TFcon is very pleased to welcome back artist Sara Pitre-Durocher to the TFcon Toronto guest list this year. Sara is best known to fans of IDWs Transformers series as the primary artist on the ongoing comic book Till All Are One. She will be attending all weekend and offering prints and commissions to attendees.

TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT the voice of G1 Devastator and Transformers comic book artist ALEX MILNE. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available. Attendee registration will be available in the near future.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: TAAO_01_Cover_final.jpg Views: 0 Size: 97.4 KB ID: 35975  
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
