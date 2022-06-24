evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 2,569

Re: Legacy Leader Prime Dreadwing Listing Found I could give a sh*t about Dreadwing, BUT

I'm interested to see how they do this mold in SkyQuake



Considering all the "Prime Universe" Legacy figs have been G1-ified to the point where hardcore Prime fans are turning their noses up at em, strictly speaking as someone who likes the old G2 Skyquake, it'd be nice if Legacy Skyquake has callbacks to that (features, deco points, etc)



And hell, if it's a good mold, then I'll prob get the Dreadwing, who knows?

