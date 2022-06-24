Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Legacy Leader Prime Dreadwing Listing Found


TFW’s Jtprime17 and Mr. Chaos have brought us yet another 2023 Transformers product listing today, and this time it’s for a Legacy Leader Prime Dreadwing! This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise after Skyquake’s inclusion in our first big Legacy Year 2 leak, but it’s still nice to have confirmation nonetheless. Let us know what you’re hoping to see out of this mold on the boards!

The post Legacy Leader Prime Dreadwing Listing Found appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: Legacy Leader Prime Dreadwing Listing Found
I could give a sh*t about Dreadwing, BUT
I'm interested to see how they do this mold in SkyQuake

Considering all the "Prime Universe" Legacy figs have been G1-ified to the point where hardcore Prime fans are turning their noses up at em, strictly speaking as someone who likes the old G2 Skyquake, it'd be nice if Legacy Skyquake has callbacks to that (features, deco points, etc)

And hell, if it's a good mold, then I'll prob get the Dreadwing, who knows?
