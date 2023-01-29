Figure and plastic model kit company Kotobukiya will be making their debut appearance at TFcon Los Angeles and bringing their all-new Transformers Bishoujo statues. Transformers Bishoujo Optimus Prime will be rolling out in Japan next week, and Transformers Bishoujo Megatron will release in Japan in February. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfconla.com
