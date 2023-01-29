Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Kotobukiya to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2023


Figure and plastic model kit company Kotobukiya will be making their debut appearance at TFcon Los Angeles and bringing their all-new Transformers Bishoujo statues. Transformers Bishoujo Optimus Prime will be rolling out in Japan next week, and Transformers Bishoujo Megatron will release in Japan in February. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfconla.com ?#Kotobukiya is bringing their #Transformers Bishoujo statues to TFcon Los Angeles 2023!Be the first to check them out in person at #TFconLA. ?Tickets are available at https://t.co/N2Q0yvRgAI pic.twitter.com/uhzQSW9cRL — TFcon (LA Mar 10-12, TORONTO in July, ORLANDO Oct) (@TFconTweets) &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Kotobukiya to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2023 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



