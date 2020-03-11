|
VIZ Media?s Transformers: The Manga Volume 1, Bovia Lettering Process
Letterer Brandon Bovia celebrates the long-awaited release of VIZ Media’s Transformers: The Manga Volume 1 by revealing
several creative process insights, including the following with associated images attached to this post: In this book, I was tasked with picking fonts that best suit the art, arranging the translated text into the pages in a way that’s easy to read/appealing, and adapting the sound effects into English+retouching the art so it looks seamless. Most modern manga have dialogue lettered digitally in Japan, but being from the 80s, Transformers is all analog. And that means any text elements you » Continue Reading.
VIZ Media's Transformers: The Manga Volume 1, Bovia Lettering Process
Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
