Old Today, 12:00 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,794
Rumor: Masterpiece MP-47 Hound Possible Content & Accessories, Price And Release Date


It’s been a while after we saw the first colored images of the upcoming*Masterpiece MP-47 Hound*that were revealed at Wonderfest 2019 in Japan, and we bet your are looking forward for more information and details about him 2005 Boards member*TTemploy (who has shared some accurate information for us before) has shared in our boards a possible list of Masterpiece Hound content &#38; acccessories, price and release date: Pre-order : June 7th Release : December Retail price : 18000 Yen ($164.89 approximately) 1x Hound 1x Laser Scope 1x Jerry Cans 1x Spare Tire set 1x Spike figure 1x Hologram figure &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Rumor: Masterpiece MP-47 Hound Possible Content & Accessories, Price And Release Date appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



