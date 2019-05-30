|
Rumor: Masterpiece MP-47 Hound Possible Content & Accessories, Price And Release Date
It’s been a while after we saw the first colored images of the upcoming*Masterpiece MP-47 Hound*that were revealed at Wonderfest 2019 in Japan
, and we bet your are looking forward for more information and details about him 2005 Boards member*TTemploy (who has shared some accurate information for us before) has shared in our boards a possible list of Masterpiece Hound content & acccessories, price and release date: Pre-order : June 7th Release : December Retail price : 18000 Yen ($164.89 approximately) 1x Hound 1x Laser Scope 1x Jerry Cans 1x Spare Tire set 1x Spike figure 1x Hologram figure » Continue Reading.
