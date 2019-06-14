Got one at Toys on Fire in Montreal (119.99 before taxes).
PROS
-Big and chunky
-Good transformation
-Perfect shade of white (off white... eggshell?)
-Opening cockpit that can accommodate a Titan Master or a Prime Master
-8 weapons that can be positioned in multiple ways
-Convincing headsculpt
-The way the head hides in jet mode with the spring-loaded traps (I personally turn it around to completely hide the face from view)
-The way the 2nd cockpit compresses for backpack mode
-The 4 handles in jet mode to hang
-The 6 blast effects
-Ankle tilt
-Flipping badge (didn't know about - it's not in the instructions and I didn't remember the promo pictures)
-Surface detailing all over
-The way the hand peg holes disappear when you open up the hands
-Functional landing gear (so sick of molded wheels that don't roll!)
CONS
-Don't care for the battle mask or the chest armor, chest armor look silly in both modes imo, I'm not going to use it
-Knee joints feel soft, almost... Roadbot-ish?
-The nosecone assembly doesn't feel all that solid in jet mode
-Feet are kinda hard to unlock to access ankle tilt
-Hands sometimes unpeg when moving them around
-Funky elbows
-Battle mask could have been painted better (extra white that I had to up remove in the forehead hole)