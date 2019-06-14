Pascal Iron Pasc Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Planet Earth Posts: 17,064

Siege Commander Jetfire











PROS

-Big and chunky

-Good transformation

-Perfect shade of white (off white... eggshell?)

-Opening cockpit that can accommodate a Titan Master or a Prime Master

-8 weapons that can be positioned in multiple ways

-Convincing headsculpt

-The way the head hides in jet mode with the spring-loaded traps (I personally turn it around to completely hide the face from view)

-The way the 2nd cockpit compresses for backpack mode

-The 4 handles in jet mode to hang

-The 6 blast effects

-Ankle tilt

-Flipping badge (didn't know about - it's not in the instructions and I didn't remember the promo pictures)

-Surface detailing all over

-The way the hand peg holes disappear when you open up the hands

-Functional landing gear (so sick of molded wheels that don't roll!)



CONS

-Don't care for the battle mask or the chest armor, chest armor look silly in both modes imo, I'm not going to use it

-Knee joints feel soft, almost... Roadbot-ish?

-The nosecone assembly doesn't feel all that solid in jet mode

-Feet are kinda hard to unlock to access ankle tilt

-Hands sometimes unpeg when moving them around

-Funky elbows

