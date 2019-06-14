Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Reload this Page Siege Commander Jetfire
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:15 AM   #1
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,064
Siege Commander Jetfire
Got one at Toys on Fire in Montreal (119.99 before taxes).





PROS
-Big and chunky
-Good transformation
-Perfect shade of white (off white... eggshell?)
-Opening cockpit that can accommodate a Titan Master or a Prime Master
-8 weapons that can be positioned in multiple ways
-Convincing headsculpt
-The way the head hides in jet mode with the spring-loaded traps (I personally turn it around to completely hide the face from view)
-The way the 2nd cockpit compresses for backpack mode
-The 4 handles in jet mode to hang
-The 6 blast effects
-Ankle tilt
-Flipping badge (didn't know about - it's not in the instructions and I didn't remember the promo pictures)
-Surface detailing all over
-The way the hand peg holes disappear when you open up the hands
-Functional landing gear (so sick of molded wheels that don't roll!)

CONS
-Don't care for the battle mask or the chest armor, chest armor look silly in both modes imo, I'm not going to use it
-Knee joints feel soft, almost... Roadbot-ish?
-The nosecone assembly doesn't feel all that solid in jet mode
-Feet are kinda hard to unlock to access ankle tilt
-Hands sometimes unpeg when moving them around
-Funky elbows
-Battle mask could have been painted better (extra white that I had to up remove in the forehead hole)
__________________
Coming soon: rien.
Pascal is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:40 AM   #2
jtkv
Armada
Join Date: Sep 2013
Location: Toronto, Canada
Posts: 605
Re: Siege Commander Jetfire
Can you pose this with some other figures (deluxe, voyages and leader) for size comparisons? Thanks!
__________________
My postings:
Feedback thread
Wants List thread
For Sale List thread
jtkv is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:42 AM   #3
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,673
Re: Siege Commander Jetfire
Can u post a few size comparison here?
__________________

sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Jetfire not complete
Transformers
1984-Transformers-ROADBUSTER-G1 With Accessories Vintage Original
Transformers
G1 G2 Transformers Lot Jetfire Mask Constructicons Sky Garry Diaclone Pretender
Transformers
Transformers Badcube OTS-02 Demolitions Brawny aka Brawn
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Prowl Pre Rub Datsun 240 Car Only Beauty!
Transformers
HASBRO TRANSFORMERS GHOSTBUSTERS ECTOTRON ECTO-1 ACTION FIGURE
Transformers
transformers masterpiece hasbro acid storm brand new in sealed box

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:53 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.