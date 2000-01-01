https://tf-direct.com/weijiang-mpp10...ver_p2111.html
First of all. Order from TF direct. I get their stuff from China in less than a week and it's free shipping over $150 US. They also package very safely with plastic corners to prevent damage and the packages are wrapped really really good.
Okay onto this Prime. This is the best version of Masterpiece Optimus Prime yet. His battle damage adds to the luster, the scapes, the nicks and stains tell a story of a Optimus Prime who's just been through some serious $hit.
He Transforms great as a MP01 should.
But it's about that paint...the attention to detail showing Primes scars that put him over the top.
This IS the Optimus Prime any serious collector, or anyone who loves Optimus Prime should get.
Everything else is just a toy in comparison.
Here is a great video review of him:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7SqQJXH5yA0