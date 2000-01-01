Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Reload this Page Optimus Prime MPP10Z
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:51 PM   #1
FreakNasty
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Newfoundland
Posts: 39
Optimus Prime MPP10Z
https://tf-direct.com/weijiang-mpp10...ver_p2111.html

First of all. Order from TF direct. I get their stuff from China in less than a week and it's free shipping over $150 US. They also package very safely with plastic corners to prevent damage and the packages are wrapped really really good.

Okay onto this Prime. This is the best version of Masterpiece Optimus Prime yet. His battle damage adds to the luster, the scapes, the nicks and stains tell a story of a Optimus Prime who's just been through some serious $hit.

He Transforms great as a MP01 should.

But it's about that paint...the attention to detail showing Primes scars that put him over the top.

This IS the Optimus Prime any serious collector, or anyone who loves Optimus Prime should get.
Everything else is just a toy in comparison.

Here is a great video review of him:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7SqQJXH5yA0
FreakNasty is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Complete SeaconPiranacon Lot MISB
Transformers
Vintage Transformers JETFIRE in Box Hasbro 1984
Transformers
Optimus Prime g1 1984 Canadian Edition
Transformers
Transformers G1 TRU Commemorative Series 1 Autobot Ultra Magnus 2002
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:03 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.