Question: What can I expect to find at 80's Toy Expo? Heya everyone!

Ive never attended one before, tho I attend TFCON religiously.... and I'm just wondering... I know its supposed to be a vintage show, but I also see that a lot of sellers are focussing more on new items at the cons, even if its advertised as a vintage show. I am only looking for items from the 80's, 90's, and even a few items from 2007-ish... but nothing within the last 5 years. Would I have luck finding all the items on my want list at the Expo? Thoughts from peeps who have attended before???



My want list:



TFs:

G1 Sunstreaker (G1 Original)

G1 Sideswipe (reissue ok)

Animated Wreck-gar

Takara Encore Reissue Ironhide

TF decoys (mostly decepticons)

movie 2007 Action Battler Frenzy

movie 2009 Gravity Bots Optimus



Gobots:

transforming cap gun/pistol

Gobot command center



80s GI Joe:

Dr Mindbender figure



80s Star Wars:

Yoda hand puppet

Darth Vader figure

Obi Wan figure

Han Solo figure (w camo trenchcoat)



80's MOTU:

Ram-man

Fisto

Trapjaw

Webstor

Clawful

Beast Man

Attak trak vehicle

Bashasaurus vehicle



90's TMNT:

casey jones

metalhead



THANKS GUYS!!!!

<3 GUBER