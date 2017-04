Today, 07:42 PM #1 Guber Generation 2 Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Montreal Posts: 137 Question: What can I expect to find at 80's Toy Expo? Heya everyone!

Ive never attended one before, tho I attend TFCON religiously.... and I'm just wondering... I know its supposed to be a vintage show, but I also see that a lot of sellers are focussing more on new items at the cons, even if its advertised as a vintage show. I am only looking for items from the 80's, 90's, and even a few items from 2007-ish... but nothing within the last 5 years. Would I have luck finding all the items on my want list at the Expo? Thoughts from peeps who have attended before???



My want list:



TFs:

G1 Sunstreaker (G1 Original)

G1 Sideswipe (reissue ok)

Animated Wreck-gar

Takara Encore Reissue Ironhide

TF decoys (mostly decepticons)

movie 2007 Action Battler Frenzy

movie 2009 Gravity Bots Optimus



Gobots:

transforming cap gun/pistol

Gobot command center



80ís GI Joe:

Dr Mindbender figure



80ís Star Wars:

Yoda hand puppet

Darth Vader figure

Obi Wan figure

Han Solo figure (w camo trenchcoat)



80's MOTU:

Ram-man

Fisto

Trapjaw

Webstor

Clawful

Beast Man

Attak trak vehicle

Bashasaurus vehicle



90's TMNT:

casey jones

metalhead



THANKS GUYS!!!!

I've noticed that there has been more variety of toys at the past couple of shows so you should be able to find some of the items on your list.

I'll have a table there again. Your list is there dude. I have about 50 TMNT from the 90s, including vehicles/weapons/terror dome Krang base. It's all there

I think you'll find some of the things you want, and possibly some other stuff that catches your eye. It's kind of luck of the draw show to show. No guarantees though...

