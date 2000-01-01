Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:42 PM   #1
Guber
Generation 2
Smile Question: What can I expect to find at 80's Toy Expo?
Heya everyone!
Ive never attended one before, tho I attend TFCON religiously.... and I'm just wondering... I know its supposed to be a vintage show, but I also see that a lot of sellers are focussing more on new items at the cons, even if its advertised as a vintage show. I am only looking for items from the 80's, 90's, and even a few items from 2007-ish... but nothing within the last 5 years. Would I have luck finding all the items on my want list at the Expo? Thoughts from peeps who have attended before???

My want list:

TFs:
G1 Sunstreaker (G1 Original)
G1 Sideswipe (reissue ok)
Animated Wreck-gar
Takara Encore Reissue Ironhide
TF decoys (mostly decepticons)
movie 2007 Action Battler Frenzy
movie 2009 Gravity Bots Optimus

Gobots:
transforming cap gun/pistol
Gobot command center

80s GI Joe:
Dr Mindbender figure

80s Star Wars:
Yoda hand puppet
Darth Vader figure
Obi Wan figure
Han Solo figure (w camo trenchcoat)

80's MOTU:
Ram-man
Fisto
Trapjaw
Webstor
Clawful
Beast Man
Attak trak vehicle
Bashasaurus vehicle

90's TMNT:
casey jones
metalhead

THANKS GUYS!!!!
<3 GUBER
Today, 07:57 PM   #2
DuG
Masterpiece
Re: Question: What can I expect to find at 80's Toy Expo?
I've noticed that there has been more variety of toys at the past couple of shows so you should be able to find some of the items on your list.
Today, 08:26 PM   #3
Mega Truck
Generation 1
Re: Question: What can I expect to find at 80's Toy Expo?
I'll have a table there again. Your list is there dude. I have about 50 TMNT from the 90s, including vehicles/weapons/terror dome Krang base. It's all there
Today, 08:29 PM   #4
Mega Truck
Generation 1
Re: Question: What can I expect to find at 80's Toy Expo?
I think you'll find some of the things you want, and possibly some other stuff that catches your eye. It's kind of luck of the draw show to show. No guarantees though...
