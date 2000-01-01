|
Question: What can I expect to find at 80's Toy Expo?
Heya everyone!
Ive never attended one before, tho I attend TFCON religiously.... and I'm just wondering... I know its supposed to be a vintage show, but I also see that a lot of sellers are focussing more on new items at the cons, even if its advertised as a vintage show. I am only looking for items from the 80's, 90's, and even a few items from 2007-ish... but nothing within the last 5 years. Would I have luck finding all the items on my want list at the Expo? Thoughts from peeps who have attended before???
My want list:
TFs:
G1 Sunstreaker (G1 Original)
G1 Sideswipe (reissue ok)
Animated Wreck-gar
Takara Encore Reissue Ironhide
TF decoys (mostly decepticons)
movie 2007 Action Battler Frenzy
movie 2009 Gravity Bots Optimus
Gobots:
transforming cap gun/pistol
Gobot command center
80s GI Joe:
Dr Mindbender figure
80s Star Wars:
Yoda hand puppet
Darth Vader figure
Obi Wan figure
Han Solo figure (w camo trenchcoat)
80's MOTU:
Ram-man
Fisto
Trapjaw
Webstor
Clawful
Beast Man
Attak trak vehicle
Bashasaurus vehicle
90's TMNT:
casey jones
metalhead
THANKS GUYS!!!!
<3 GUBER