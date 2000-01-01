Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Frigging FTs and their stealth pre-orders. ><
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:19 PM   #1
Darkmatter
Insert Funny Here
Darkmatter's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2018
Location: Ontario
Posts: 260
Frigging FTs and their stealth pre-orders. ><
/Irritated


Edit: Kool Toyz still has the purple chest Bombshell up for pre-order, so, I'm at least slightly less "/Irritated."


I still want my grey guy tho.
Last edited by Darkmatter; Today at 10:03 PM. Reason: Early panic can lead to new threads. Still sad grey though. :(
Darkmatter is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
vintage rock lords gobots ation figure Granite transformers tombstone lot Magmar
Transformers
G1 transformers robot heroes mini diecast bumblebee megatron lot action figures
Transformers
Vintage 1987 Hasbro / Takara Chromedome Transformer
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - JHIAXUS - MOC - Video Game Style
Transformers
Maketoys transformers Hyper Novae
Transformers
Transformers Dark Of The Noon Mechtech Human Alliance BACKFIRE & SPIKE WITWICKY
Transformers
Random 1996 Transformers Beast Wars Lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:20 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.