|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Five More War for Cybertron: Siege II Cards
The Transformers Trading Card Game crew returns with more Wave 4 reveals, as Tabletop Gaming
and Designer Scott Van Essen
bring aboard: Sergeant Barricade Terrifying Resilience Unflinching Courage Blast Suit Indestructible Sword How will you deploy these new additions? Check out the attached artwork and then sound off on the 2005 boards!
