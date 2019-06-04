|
Transformers Movie visual effects artist Chris Zammit to attend TFcon Toronto 2019
TFcon is happy to welcome*Transformers Movie*visual effects artist*Chris Zammit*to attend TFcon Toronto 2019.* Chris will be hosting a panel on the making of the Transformers films at the convention to inform fans how the movies are made. Chris Zammit is presented by*ToyHax.com
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at*https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Movie visual effects artist Chris Zammit to attend TFcon Toronto 2019
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca