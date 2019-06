Transformers Movie visual effects artist Chris Zammit to attend TFcon Toronto 2019

TFcon is happy to welcome*Transformers Movie*visual effects artist*Chris Zammit*to attend TFcon Toronto 2019.* Chris will be hosting a panel on the making of the Transformers films at the convention to inform fans how the movies are made. Chris Zammit is presented by* ToyHax.com TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop Canada's Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise The world's largest fan-run Transformers convention – full details and tickets now online at* https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.