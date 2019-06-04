|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege I Point-Defense System and W-5 Gyro Blaster
Transformers Trading Card Game Designer Scott Van Essen introduces battle cards Point-Defense System and W-5 Gyro Blaster*to illustrate a new concept being added in game: Sideboarding (sometimes called side-decking) is something that many trading card games use for their organized play to capture the spirit of continuous deckbuilding that is core to Trading Card Games in a way that is fair and reasonable for a tournament setting. More details await you in Scott’s full column
, then share your insights on the 2005 boards!
