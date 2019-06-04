|
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri IDW Tarn Limited Burst Version
Flame Toys have announced, via their Facebook
and Twitter
accounts, a special limited edition of their*Kuro Kara Kuri IDW Tarn.* This officially licensed non-transformable Kuro Kara Kuri IDW Tarn Limited Burst Version features a new improved vibrant and shiny electroplating finishing that we are sure will please your optics. The figure will have a very limited run of only 500 pieces, that*will be distributed as follows: 200 pieces at Wonder Festival Shangai 200 pieces at ACGHK 2019 100 pieces at D4toys.com According to the information shared, this item*will NOT be distributed via toy shops. There still no information » Continue Reading.
