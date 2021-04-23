Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Silver Chrome Toyco Astro Magnum (Pre-Transformers Shockwave) Image
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,441
Silver Chrome Toyco Astro Magnum (Pre-Transformers Shockwave) Image


Thanks to Transformers Square One Facebook*we have a real call from the past to share with you. We have an image of a shiny Silver Chrome Toyco Astro Magnum (Pre-Transformers Shockwave). Vintage Transformers treasures always find a way to surface after many years. This time we have* a look at an amazing Astro Magnum mold, made by Japanese toy company Toyco*before it was used as G1 Shockwave by Takara/Hasbro, completely chromed in silver! It seems it was used just as a promotional item back in the day. Never sold before, one of them remained at the Japanese toy &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Silver Chrome Toyco Astro Magnum (Pre-Transformers Shockwave) Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Sideswipe G1 1985 Transformers Not A Reissue
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime Talking Voice Changing Mask 2006 Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers G1 1986 Decepticon Leader Galvatron
Transformers
1996 Transformers Beast Wars Figure parts
Transformers
1996 Transformer Beast Wars Figure parts
Transformers
1996 Transformer Beast Wars Figure Parts Lot
Transformers
1996 Transformers Beast Wars figure lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:40 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.