|
Silver Chrome Toyco Astro Magnum (Pre-Transformers Shockwave) Image
Thanks to Transformers Square One Facebook
*we have a real call from the past to share with you. We have an image of a shiny Silver Chrome Toyco Astro Magnum (Pre-Transformers Shockwave). Vintage Transformers treasures always find a way to surface after many years. This time we have* a look at an amazing Astro Magnum mold, made by Japanese toy company Toyco
*before it was used as G1 Shockwave by Takara/Hasbro, completely chromed in silver! It seems it was used just as a promotional item back in the day. Never sold before, one of them remained at the Japanese toy » Continue Reading.
The post Silver Chrome Toyco Astro Magnum (Pre-Transformers Shockwave) Image
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca