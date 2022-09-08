The official Transformers Instagram
page has updated with two new categories for the Transformers Hall of Fame. This time around, we?re voting for Favorite Character from Transformers Legacy and in honor of the late, great,*Derrick J. Wyatt
,*Favorite Character from Transformers Animated! *cough* Sentinel Prime *cough* Make sure to write in your votes HERE*
and then come back and discuss on the 2005 Boards!
