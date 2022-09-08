Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,892
Transformers Hall of Fame Voting Now Live


The official Transformers Instagram page has updated with two new categories for the Transformers Hall of Fame. This time around, we?re voting for Favorite Character from Transformers Legacy and in honor of the late, great,*Derrick J. Wyatt,*Favorite Character from Transformers Animated! *cough* Sentinel Prime *cough* Make sure to write in your votes HERE*and then come back and discuss on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Hall of Fame Voting Now Live appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



