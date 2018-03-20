|
Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Director Travis Knight Breaks Silence
Ever since interview snippets from John Cena and*Hailee Steinfeld came into existence, Transformers Live Action Movie Fans wondered when they’ll hear from Travis Knight; the director of Transformers: Bumblebee. For many months he was silent. Following the immense success during CinemaCon 2018, Mr. Knight finally shared his views with the audience. The director stated that it was a new experience for him to direct a live action movie as opposed to stop-motion animation he is familiar with. Additionally, he touched on the subject of a Test Screening; which we heard before
from journalist Jeremy Conrad. The director stated that » Continue Reading.
