First Look at Transformers Kingdom Voyager Tigatron



Thanks to PrimeVsPrime, we now have our first look at the Transformers Kingdom Voyager Tigatron figure! Looking very faithful to his original Beast Wars design, Tigatron is shown off here in his robot and beast modes and it is revealed that he includes both a “gut gun” and tail whip accessory. He is also compared with other figures in the Kingdom line to get a sense of how he looks for those curious about scale. While he overall appears to share some engineering with Deluxe Cheetor, he is upsized, modified, and seems to be an entirely new figure for the



Thanks to PrimeVsPrime, we now have our first look at the Transformers Kingdom Voyager Tigatron figure! Looking very faithful to his original Beast Wars design, Tigatron is shown off here in his robot and beast modes and it is revealed that he includes both a "gut gun" and tail whip accessory. He is also compared with other figures in the Kingdom line to get a sense of how he looks for those curious about scale. While he overall appears to share some engineering with Deluxe Cheetor, he is upsized, modified, and seems to be an entirely new figure for the





