Old Today, 12:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,855
First Look at Transformers Kingdom Voyager Tigatron


Thanks to PrimeVsPrime, we now have our first look at the Transformers Kingdom Voyager Tigatron figure! Looking very faithful to his original Beast Wars design, Tigatron is shown off here in his robot and beast modes and it is revealed that he includes both a "gut gun" and tail whip accessory. He is also compared with other figures in the Kingdom line to get a sense of how he looks for those curious about scale. While he overall appears to share some engineering with Deluxe Cheetor, he is upsized, modified, and seems to be an entirely new figure for the

The post First Look at Transformers Kingdom Voyager Tigatron appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Old Today, 01:05 PM   #2
Digibasherx
Beast Machine
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 414
Re: First Look at Transformers Kingdom Voyager Tigatron
That looks fantastic! Beast feet are kinda weird but overall, looks great.
Old Today, 01:10 PM   #3
ssjgoku22
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,859
Re: First Look at Transformers Kingdom Voyager Tigatron
Yasssss! Now that's a stunning figure. That robot head is near Masterpiece quality. A must buy!
