Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Toy Dojo Special Moves Newsletter for September 12, 2019
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,406
Toy Dojo Special Moves Newsletter for September 12, 2019
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Toy Dojo brings us an update, check out the details below! Greetings from Toy Dojo! Fans Toys fans and combiner fans are BREAKING DOWN because*FT-31C SPOILER*has arrived! Only pay a leg, and not an arm at the Dojo! Also don’t forget*Bumblebee 2.0*is now only 3 weeks away! Here’s all the latest for this week: Round 1 – Fight! (NOW IN-STOCK) * Planet X PX-21 Mars
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers New 2018 Vintage G1 Exclusive Starscream Reissue HASBRO Wallmart
Transformers
Transformers Siege War For Cybertron Deluxe Class Ratchet WFC-S34 Exclusive
Transformers
NEW Hasbro Transformers Vintage G1 Reissue Soundwave & Condor Cassette Buzzsaw
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Beast Wars Evil Predacon Inferno complete w/box Mega Class
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Hasbro Thundercracker Decepticon Walmart Authentic
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Beast Wars Transmetals Megatron complete w/box Mega Class
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Takara Tomy Ratchet Autobot Authentic MP-30
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:25 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.