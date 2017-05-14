RUINATION AWAKENS! And so does Unite Warriors Baldigus. Today we are taking a look at the recently released Takara Tomy exclusive boxset of Car Robots Baldigus, or as he is known here in the States Robots In Disguise (2001) Ruination! Originally a repaint of the Generation 1 Combaticons, he’s redone again here using the Combiner Wars Combaticon figures in his Japanese specific Car Robots colors. It is a superbly executed set – it captures all the aspects someone into RID would want from the deco, it features great metallic sheen paint on key parts, the weapons combine like the original, » Continue Reading.
