Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Class Scorponok In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,491
Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Class Scorponok In-Hand Images


Via PrimevsPrime on Youtube we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Class Scorponok. This a completely new mold which is part of Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxe class. Scorponok finally gets an updated mold after so many years after the release the first Beast Wars Scorponok in 1996. We have a pretty cartoon-accurate robot mode with a realistic scorpion mode. Scorponok features his signature weapons inside his claws: his missiles and cyberbee and it has a very original and fun transformation that hides the robot legs in the scorpion tail and inside the body. We also have &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Class Scorponok In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Toy Transformers Cassette Tape Eagle?s Swoop + Universe Ravage
Transformers
Optimus Prime Megatron R.E.D. G1 Transformers Lot 6" RED Figure Set New Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Universe Sunstreaker Octane / Tankor Generations Classics Figures
Transformers
Transformers Universe Perceptor Wheeljack Figures Generations Classics Autobots
Transformers
Transformers Universe Ironhide Astrotrain RID Classics Figures Generations
Transformers
Transformers ghostbusters ectotron ecto-1 Afterlife + Gigawatt
Transformers
TransFormers Movie Mini Bumblebee
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:29 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.