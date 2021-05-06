|
Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Class Scorponok In-Hand Images
Via PrimevsPrime on Youtube we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Class Scorponok. This a completely new mold which is part of Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxe class. Scorponok finally gets an updated mold after so many years after the release the first Beast Wars Scorponok in 1996. We have a pretty cartoon-accurate robot mode with a realistic scorpion mode. Scorponok features his signature weapons inside his claws: his missiles and cyberbee and it has a very original and fun transformation that hides the robot legs in the scorpion tail and inside the body. We also have » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Class Scorponok In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca