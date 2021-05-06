Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,491

Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Class Scorponok In-Hand Images



Via PrimevsPrime on Youtube we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Class Scorponok. This a completely new mold which is part of Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxe class. Scorponok finally gets an updated mold after so many years after the release the first Beast Wars Scorponok in 1996. We have a pretty cartoon-accurate robot mode with a realistic scorpion mode. Scorponok features his signature weapons inside his claws: his missiles and cyberbee and it has a very original and fun transformation that hides the robot legs in the scorpion tail and inside the body. We also have



