Direct Line x Transformers Commertial ? ?Optimus Prime?s Time Off?

Insurance company Direct Line *have uploaded in their YouTube channel a new commercial featuring Age Of Extinction/The Last Optimus Prime in all his CGI glory. The video is part of Direct Line’s*?We?re On It? commercials which have featured several other movie and comic heroes.*The leader of the Autobots is taking a much-needed rest on this fun video. Watch the video after the jump as well as our screencaps gallery and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Direct Line x Transformers Commertial – “Optimus Prime’s Time Off” appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM