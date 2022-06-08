The official Transformers Russia social media page on VK social media platform has revealed
the full render of Bumblebee‘s robot mode from Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts. A partial render of the same was unearthed yesterday
on a pair of shoes. What’s interesting is the fact that this official reveal is nearly a year old (June 21st, 2021). It is likely that this is an accidental reveal, but it is also amusing that it had gone unnoticed by the fans for so long considering that it is actually on an official platform. You can check out the image, » Continue Reading.
