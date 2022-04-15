all items are either BNIB, mint/like new or excellent condition complete with all accessories, instruction sheet and packaging. cash local pickup located in Markham (Major Mack/404), north of Toronto. can ship at buyers expense accepting e-transfer/paypal FF, or add 5% to cover paypal fees.
Iron Factory
New Age Toys
- IF-EX15 Soul Reaper/Black Shadow (mint/like new) - $60
- IF-EX30D Dark Cygnus/SG Jetfire (BNIB) - $95
- IF-EX39 Optic Hunter/Hound (BNIB) - $60
- IF-EX42 Heat Death/BW TM2 Megatron (mint/like new) - $95
Zeta Toys - Superitron mini/Superion combiner
- NA H2 Manero/Jazz (mint/box damage) - $45
- NA H14P Leraje/Hotlink (mint/like new) - $85
- NA H21 Scaramanga/Soundwave + 3 cassetticons (mint/like new) - $75
Magic Square Toys
- ZC01 Downthrust/Skydive (BNIB)
- ZC02 Skystrike/Air Raid (BNIB)
- $90 for both, will not split
Mech Fans Toys
- MS-B18X+ Light of Justice/Optimus Prime metallic v2 (mint/like new) - $100
Pocket Toys
- MFT MF35C Laserwave/Shockwave (excellent) - $25
- PT TS03 Defender/Shockwave IF-EX21 KO (excellent) - $20