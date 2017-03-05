Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:10 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,356
Official Image And Description Of Transformers: The Last Knight Role Play Masks


Another minor reveal courtesy of Hasbro Middle-East. This time we have with us the official stock photo and description of Transformers: The Last Knight Role Play Masks. The masks (news post image) were first revealed during the Australian Toy Fair 2017. From what we know, there are two versions of these masks available. One version (revealed during New York Toy Fair 2017) features all new molds and are movie accurate. Bumblebee, Sqweeks and Megatron are featured in this version and has a Voice Changer Functionality. The second version (pictured) features Bumblebee and Optimus Prime and are repaints of

The post Official Image And Description Of Transformers: The Last Knight Role Play Masks appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
