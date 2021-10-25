Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Generations Selects Black Zarak Official In-Hand Images


Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter*have uploaded some official in-hand images of the new*Transformers Generations Selects Black Zarak. This is a black redeco and remold of Earthrise Titan Class Scorponok inpired by Black Zarak as seen in the G1 Japan Masterforce cartoon. We have two great shots showing off the impressive new deco in robot mode. This figure will be a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive in Japan but you can also find pre-orders for the rest of the world via our sponsors links below. Click on the bar to see the new images and then sound off on the 2005 Boards! &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Generations Selects Black Zarak Official In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



