theoneyouknowleast Generation 2 Join Date: Oct 2011 Location: Mississauga ON Posts: 194

Power of the Primes Vote



The options and bots available are weird, but we all know Hasbro will do whatever they want anyway



Also the link seems broken for Canadians, here is how to get it working.



Go to



My votes were Arcee, Thunderwing, and Shockwave. Hasbro has started the vote for a new prime, which I guess means a new toy.The options and bots available are weird, but we all know Hasbro will do whatever they want anywayAlso the link seems broken for Canadians, here is how to get it working.Go to http://transformers.com/vote and then change the EN-CA to EN-US in the redirect URL for the voting to work.My votes were Arcee, Thunderwing, and Shockwave.

My Humble Feedback Thread __________________