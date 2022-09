Transfomrers Legacy Wave 3 Core Bomb-Burst & Soundwave New Stock Images

Via Toywiz website *we can share for you new sotck images of the upcoming*Transfomrers Legacy Wave 3 Core Bomb-Burst & Soundwave. We have new images of Bomb-Burst packaging, robot and alt mode plus an image of the packaging of the re-release of Kingdom Core Soundwave. See the new images after the break and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Transfomrers Legacy Wave 3 Core Bomb-Burst & Soundwave New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM