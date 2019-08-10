Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Official Website Update


Hasbro’s official Transformers website has been updated with content from the upcoming Transformers: Cyberverse chapter 2 Power Of The Spark. “The Autobots and Decepticons wield an incredible new force from the Allspark! Both sides power up and master mysterious new abilities by converting Earth vehicles into Spark Armor: battle-ready gear theyll use to take the fight to a whole new level!” The site now contains Chapter 2 character bios in addition to official art which appears on toy packaging. New list of characters include Autobots Jetfire, Cheetor and Decepticon Sky-Byte. Spark Armor toys are also listed along with their &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Official Website Update appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



