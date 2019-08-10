|
Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Official Website Update
Hasbro’s official Transformers website has been updated
with content from the upcoming Transformers: Cyberverse chapter 2 Power Of The Spark. “The Autobots and Decepticons wield an incredible new force from the Allspark! Both sides power up and master mysterious new abilities by converting Earth vehicles into Spark Armor: battle-ready gear theyll use to take the fight to a whole new level!” The site now contains Chapter 2 character bios in addition to official art which appears on toy packaging. New list of characters include Autobots Jetfire, Cheetor and Decepticon Sky-Byte. Spark Armor toys are also listed along with their » Continue Reading.
