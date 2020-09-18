|
Funko POP! 10-inch Jumbo: Soundwave & Casettes Reveal
The official Funko Pop social media channels
have just revealed a new upcoming Funko POP! 10-inch Jumbo: Soundwave & Casettes. This is not just an oversized version of the previously released G1 Funko Pop Soundwave
, but a different mold with an opening chest where you can put one of the 4 cassettes included with this figure (non-transformable Ravage, Laserbeak, Rumble and Frenzy). This would be the second 10-inch Transformers Funko Pop following the Walmart exclusive Jumbo: Transformers Optimus Prime
which is already out in the market.
Soundwave will be a Gamestop and EB Games exclusive. » Continue Reading.
