Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Cyberverse Deluxe Shockwave Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:43 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,900
Cyberverse Deluxe Shockwave Review
The cyclopitcal Shockwave returned in Transformers Cyberverse with a questionable alt mode. Nevertheless, his figure offerings were often the highlight of the series, and perhaps the best of them all is the surprisingly great deluxe class figure!

https://youtu.be/tGR1Bc1h90o
GotBot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Third Party Perfect Effect Combiner PC-08W WHITE PRIME Version
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - JHIAXUS - MOC - Video Game Style
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - JUNKHEAP Junkion - MOC
Transformers
transformer shockwave 80?s Original. Not A Reissue
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Autobot Tailgate Onyx Bio Card
Transformers
Bandai 2000 Gundam Wing DX 1/60 Transforming Action Figure incomplete 12"
Transformers
Transformers / GOBOTS G1 Lot Vintage 80s Toys Original - Incomplete Broken Figs
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:09 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.