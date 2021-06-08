Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: Cyberverse Season 4 Official Product Reveal


Hasbro has dropped us an email with an official product reveal for Transformers: Cyberverse Season 4. Included with the packaging art is our first look at the full Dinobot team from the upcoming specials/season (side of the packaging). You can check out Grimlock, Slug, Snarl, Swoop, and Sludge in all their cartoon glory. Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Dinobots Unite Roll N Change Bumblebee* Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Dinobots Unite Roll N Change Optimus Prime Full product descriptions and hi-res images can be found after the jump. Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Dinobots Unite Roll N Change Bumblebee (Ages 6 and Up &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Cyberverse Season 4 Official Product Reveal appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Re: Transformers: Cyberverse Season 4 Official Product Reveal
all that packaging and plastic could have gone to making more coneheads... just saying
