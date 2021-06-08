Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,624

Transformers: Cyberverse Season 4 Official Product Reveal



Hasbro has dropped us an email with an official product reveal for Transformers: Cyberverse Season 4. Included with the packaging art is our first look at the full Dinobot team from the upcoming specials/season (side of the packaging). You can check out Grimlock, Slug, Snarl, Swoop, and Sludge in all their cartoon glory. Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Dinobots Unite Roll N Change Bumblebee* Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Dinobots Unite Roll N Change Optimus Prime Full product descriptions and hi-res images can be found after the jump. Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Dinobots Unite Roll N Change Bumblebee (Ages 6 and Up



The post







More... Hasbro has dropped us an email with an official product reveal for Transformers: Cyberverse Season 4. Included with the packaging art is our first look at the full Dinobot team from the upcoming specials/season (side of the packaging). You can check out Grimlock, Slug, Snarl, Swoop, and Sludge in all their cartoon glory. Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Dinobots Unite Roll N Change Bumblebee* Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Dinobots Unite Roll N Change Optimus Prime Full product descriptions and hi-res images can be found after the jump. Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Dinobots Unite Roll N Change Bumblebee (Ages 6 and Up » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: Cyberverse Season 4 Official Product Reveal appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca