Super_Megatron
Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Prowl In-Hand Images


Via PrimeVsPrime*on Youtube*we have new in-hand*images of the*Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Prowl. Prowl will be available together with Earthrise Ironhide in the*Amazon exclusive Autobots Alliance 2-pack. Prowl is a smart retool of Generations Selects Smokescreen which offers us a highly G1 cartoon-inspired robot and police car mode. We have some shots next to Smokescreen, Siege Prowl and some of the other Earthrise Autobots. Another fine addition to the Earthrise line for sure. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as PrimeVsPrime*video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know &#187; Continue Reading.

Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
