Old Today, 05:34 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,118
First Look At Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Optimus Prime CGI Render


Russian retail site Wildberries is giving us our first look at a CGI render of Optimus Prime from Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts. This image is courtesy of a licensed Stationary Folder based on the upcoming movie. The back of the folder features the same artwork as the slide revealed during Hasbro Innovation Day 2022, but in better detail. You can check it out, after the jump.

The post First Look At Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Optimus Prime CGI Render appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
