Russian retail site Wildberries
is giving us our first look at a CGI render of Optimus Prime from Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts. This image is courtesy of a licensed Stationary Folder based on the upcoming movie. The back of the folder features the same artwork as the slide revealed during Hasbro Innovation Day 2022, but in better detail. You can check it out, after the jump.
