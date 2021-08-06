Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Coming to us from Citranite on Twitter, we have what may be our first look at the upcoming Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Shadow Panther figure! A retool of Deluxe Cheetor, Shadow Panther is done up in his black/silver/yellow color scheme and also features a new mutant head, calling back to the one found on the original mold. Unfortunately we only have a look at his robot mode as of right now. We’re still waiting for the official reveal and release details, but for now you can check out the photo and let us know what you think on the boards.

