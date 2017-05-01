Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,712

Iron Factory EX-21 Bridge Watcher ? Legends Scale Schockwave Colored Images





3rd Party company Iron Factory has updated their TFSource, Robot Kingdom, 3rd Party company Iron Factory has updated their Weibo* page with colored images of their upcoming release Bridge Watcher. The figure is an homage to Shockwave in the legends scale. This will be the first Iron Factory release that has interchangeable hands for different poses. As shown in the background of the image, he can be wielded by War Giant (Bruticus) . Bridge Watcher retails for about $39.99 and is available*for preorder through many of our site sponsors. Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store

