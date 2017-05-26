Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Possible Legends or Titans Return Orion Pax or Crosshairs Revealed


Thanks to the Planet Iacon Facebook page, we have what appears to be a possible Titans Return*or*Legends Orion Pax*or Crosshairs*repaint from the Sergeant Kup mold! While we don’t have any robot mode images just yet, we do have this one image of Pax/Crosshairs in alt mode alongside the recently released deluxe Barricade from the new movie toyline. Whether this Autobot is going to appear in the Titans Return line or Takara’s Legends line is yet to be determined if he shows up at all; but with Takara’s Toy Show just around the corner, there’s a chance the answer is &#187; Continue Reading.

