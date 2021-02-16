|
Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Grimlock Confirmed As A Gamestop Shared Exclusive In The US
The official Funko website
*have confirmed that the upcoming*Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Grimlock will be a Gamestop shared exclusive in the US. The new*Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Grimlock was recently revealed as an Emerald City Comic Con 2021 Exclusive
*which will be sold during the*Virtual Con Spring 2021*event in March. As with other Funko Pop event exclusives, it proved to be a quite difficult item to buy considering all the rules and conditions required
*this time. Fortunately for Funko Pop and Transformers collectors, it has been confirmed as a Gamestop shared exclusive item which will be available to » Continue Reading.
