Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Grimlock Confirmed As A Gamestop Shared Exclusive In The US


The official Funko website*have confirmed that the upcoming*Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Grimlock will be a Gamestop shared exclusive in the US. The new*Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Grimlock was recently revealed as an Emerald City Comic Con 2021 Exclusive*which will be sold during the*Virtual Con Spring 2021*event in March. As with other Funko Pop event exclusives, it proved to be a quite difficult item to buy considering all the rules and conditions required*this time. Fortunately for Funko Pop and Transformers collectors, it has been confirmed as a Gamestop shared exclusive item which will be available to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Grimlock Confirmed As A Gamestop Shared Exclusive In The US appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



