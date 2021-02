megrimlockking Generation 1 Join Date: Dec 2018 Location: Cloverdale, BC Posts: 42

Wanted: MISB KO G1 Dinobots and Justitoys WST Jungle Warrior (Sludge) I am on the hunt for:

G1 KO Grimlock, Slag, Snarl, Sludge MISB

Justitoys WST Standard Jungle Warrior (Sludge) MIB/MISB

Justitoys WST Boxed set MISB or MIB



I am obviously willing to just buy them but I can also trade if you are looking for some TRU Masterpieces or some of my other pieces of my collection and can send you my inventory list to see if anything interests you. Attached Thumbnails

