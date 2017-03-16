Thanks to Weibo User ????????????
, we have with us an image of a Cross-Sell figures displayed on an Instruction Sheet of another unknown toy for the Transformers: The Last Knight toyline. The toy in question is none other than the previously revealed
Voyager Class Nitro. Thanks to the sheet we now know that the figure is indeed a Voyager and may not be a retool of an existing toy. Furthermore, the instruction sheet seems to be completely new from the already known Instructions Sheets of the TLK toyline. This is a clear indication that Nitro is a » Continue Reading.
The post New Info And Image Of Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Nitro
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...