Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Studio Series Core Class Wheelie In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,695
Transformers Studio Series Core Class Wheelie In-Hand Images


Coming to us from*HOBBYMIZER ??? Facebook group*and Baidu user*XPrime we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Studio Series Core Class Wheelie. This toy seems to be out in Taiwan right now and we have some clear shots at the packaging and both modes of this new mold of the little Autobot. As we can see from the images, he’s pretty articulated and fun. As an extra bonus, thanks to Autobase Aichi we also can confirm that Studio Series Core Class Ratchet has also been spotted in Taiwan, so we may see images any time soon. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series Core Class Wheelie In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:31 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.