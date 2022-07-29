Coming to us from*HOBBYMIZER ??? Facebook group
*and Baidu user*XPrime
we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Studio Series Core Class Wheelie. This toy seems to be out in Taiwan right now and we have some clear shots at the packaging and both modes of this new mold of the little Autobot. As we can see from the images, he’s pretty articulated and fun. As an extra bonus, thanks to Autobase Aichi
we also can confirm that Studio Series Core Class Ratchet has also been spotted in Taiwan, so we may see images any time soon. » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Studio Series Core Class Wheelie In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...