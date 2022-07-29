Flame Toys have been pretty active with reveals and details for their Furai Model line recently and now they have shared, via their Facebook account
, the official color sketches of their mew*Furai Model Gilthor And Beast Wars Megatron. Both characters are part of Flame Toys line of easy-to-assemble model kits and they had already shown the gray prototypes a few hours ago at SGCHK 2022
event in Hong Kong. Now we have a look at the color sketches of each model for you to have an idea of the final deco. Beast Megatron features a highly stylized new » Continue Reading.
The post Flame Toys Furai Model Gilthor And Beast Wars Megatron Official Color Sketches
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...