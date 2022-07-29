Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Flame Toys Furai Model Gilthor And Beast Wars Megatron Official Color Sketches


Flame Toys have been pretty active with reveals and details for their Furai Model line recently and now they have shared, via their Facebook account, the official color sketches of their mew*Furai Model Gilthor And Beast Wars Megatron. Both characters are part of Flame Toys line of easy-to-assemble model kits and they had already shown the gray prototypes a few hours ago at SGCHK 2022 event in Hong Kong. Now we have a look at the color sketches of each model for you to have an idea of the final deco. Beast Megatron features a highly stylized new &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Flame Toys Furai Model Gilthor And Beast Wars Megatron Official Color Sketches appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



