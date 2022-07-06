The official*Takara Tomy website
*have uploaded the second part of their official web manga/comic with the background story of the*recently revealed*
Masterpiece Beast Wars MP-48+ Dark Amber Leo Prime. This is an 8-page manga which seems to be the conclusion of the story (you can find an*English translation of part 1 here
). Black Amber Leo Prime has awaken completely and things look bad for the enemy Untite. As the battle seems to end, the planet starts to crumble. ?Is there any hope left? See all the mirrored images after the jump (in Japanese at the moment) and then sound » Continue Reading.
The post Masterpiece Beast Wars MP-48+ Dark Amber Leo Prime Official Web Manga/Comic Part 2
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...