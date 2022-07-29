Courtesy of*Tets? Toys and Shenanigans blog
, we can share for you the*English translation of Takara Tomy Generations Select Special Web Manga/Comic Final ? Part #01. This manga was originally uploaded via*Takara Tomy website
*and now we have a proper translation of the background story of this new Masterpiece Lio Convoy redeco. The story is titled “The End Of G1 Universe” and features Blue Bolt (A blue redeco of Kingdom Airazor). She crashed on an unknown planet with a mysterious cargo: Green Lio Convoy from the Beast Wars II cartoon. There she will have to face the » Continue Reading.
.
