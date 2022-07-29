Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Masterpiece Beast Wars MP-48+ Dark Amber Leo Prime Web Manga/Comic ? Part 1 Translati
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,695
Masterpiece Beast Wars MP-48+ Dark Amber Leo Prime Web Manga/Comic ? Part 1 Translati


Courtesy of*Tets? Toys and Shenanigans blog, we can share for you the*English translation of Takara Tomy Generations Select Special Web Manga/Comic Final ? Part #01. This manga was originally uploaded via*Takara Tomy website*and now we have a proper translation of the background story of this new Masterpiece Lio Convoy redeco. The story is titled “The End Of G1 Universe” and features Blue Bolt (A blue redeco of Kingdom Airazor). She crashed on an unknown planet with a mysterious cargo: Green Lio Convoy from the Beast Wars II cartoon. There she will have to face the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Masterpiece Beast Wars MP-48+ Dark Amber Leo Prime Web Manga/Comic – Part 1 Translation appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:30 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.